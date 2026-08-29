Rs 454-crore corridor along Najafgarh drain could assuage Delhi’s traffic woes

The Capital’s long struggle with traffic congestion could see a new intervention, with the government deciding to move ahead with its plan to develop a nearly 61-kilometre green corridor along the Najafgarh Drain.

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The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to appoint a private consultant for a feasibility study and the preparation of a detailed project report. The project was announced in February and is now moving towards the planning stage.

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The proposed corridor will run along both sides of the drain, creating an alternative route between several major parts of the city. Under the plan, a 27.415-kilometre stretch will be developed on both sides between Chhawla and Basaidara Pur, covering a combined length of 54.83 kilometres. Another two lane road, measuring 5.94 kilometres, is proposed along the left bank between Chhattikara Bridge and Chhawla Bridge.

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A PWD official said heavy congestion was currently seen around the proposed route during both peak and non-peak hours because of slow moving vehicles and traffic arriving from different directions. The feasibility assessment will be carried out before the project is taken forward. The wider proposal envisages a paved road about seven metres wide, along with separate tracks for pedestrians, joggers and cyclists. A new bridge near Dwarka Metro Depot is also planned to ease traffic movement.

The corridor is expected to connect with key routes including the Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER II, NH 9, Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road. Estimated at around Rs 454 crore, the project also includes landscaping and plantation along the corridor. Officials expect the alternative connectivity to reduce travel time and fuel consumption, while also helping cut vehicle emissions.