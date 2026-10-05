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Home / Delhi / Rs 50 crore worth of heroin recovered as police bust interstate narco syndicate in Delhi

Rs 50 crore worth of heroin recovered as police bust interstate narco syndicate in Delhi

The operation, carried out by the Special Staff of Rohini district, also led to the detection of an illegal heroin manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:59 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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According to the police, the investigation has so far revealed an interstate network operating between Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Representative image: iStock
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Delhi Police have busted an interstate heroin supply-cum-manufacturing network with the arrest of four persons and the recovery of 7.076 kg heroin, valued at around Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said.

The operation, carried out by the Special Staff of the Rohini district, also led to the detection of an illegal heroin manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin was recovered.

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The operation began on September 16 when the police, acting on specific information about the movement of narcotics in the Begumpur area, intercepted a car in Sector 32, Begumpur. Laxman Hooda, who was allegedly arriving to deliver heroin, was apprehended. The police recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash from the vehicle.

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A case was subsequently registered at the Begumpur police station under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, an official said.

During further investigation, police arrested Anil alias Bhola, described as the source supplier, from Sonepat on September 17. Another 501 grams of heroin was recovered from his SUV.

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The team then developed information about the movements of the main source supplier and carried out technical surveillance and human intelligence-based investigation. On October 4, a raid was conducted at an alleged heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow.

Police apprehended Bablu from the facility and recovered 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin. The raid also resulted in the recovery of 2.504 kg sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride and equipment allegedly used in the manufacturing process, including a tub, gas cylinder, mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, electronic weighing machine, and wooden basket.

Based on information provided by Bablu, police traced and apprehended Ruksar Ali alias Raju, identified as the main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was apprehended after a prolonged pursuit covering around 120 km.

According to the police, the investigation has so far revealed an interstate network operating between Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. The recovery of heroin at different stages of the alleged supply chain, along with the seizure of material from the manufacturing facility and arrest of the alleged main supplier, has helped investigators establish the network, officials said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the complete supply chain, financial links, procurement of precursor and manufacturing material and other persons allegedly associated with the network.

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