Rs 5,000 reward fugitive involved in 17 cases held after encounter

The Gurugram police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 after a brief encounter. The accused suffered a gunshot injury during the exchange of fire and was admitted to hospital.

Advertisement

According to the police, on Tuesday night, the Crime Branch team of Palam Vihar received information that a suspect wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at Udyog Vihar police station was travelling on a motorcycle with an illegal weapon from Pataudi Road towards Sector 93.

Advertisement

Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a checkpoint on the Pataudi Road–Sector 93 stretch at around 3 am on Wednesday and waited for the suspect.

Advertisement

“About 40 minutes later, a motorcycle carrying one person was seen approaching. When police tried to stop the vehicle by blocking its path, the rider, realising he was surrounded, turned back to flee. The motorcycle fell and the suspect opened fire while attempting to escape. One bullet struck a police officer’s bulletproof jacket. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, he continued firing. In self-defence, after warning shots, the police returned fire. One bullet hit the suspect in the left leg, causing him to fall. He was then apprehended,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

The accused was identified as Nitin, alias Chhota (23), a resident of Maraut village in Jhajjar district, Haryana. A case has been registered against him at Sector 10 police station under relevant legal provisions. “A total of seven rounds were fired during the encounter — four by the accused and three by the police. The police recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, a pistol and spent cartridge cases,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said the accused was wanted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at Udyog Vihar police station, and a reward of Rs 5,000 had been announced for his arrest. Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle recovered from him had been stolen from the Palam Vihar police station area.

The police records show that the accused is involved in 17 criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana, including offences related to ransom demands, dacoity, murder, Arms Act violations and other serious crimes.

The accused is undergoing medical treatment. The police said he will be formally arrested after being discharged from hospital.