Rs 600-crore Delhi health scam: Pharma supplier accused yet to be arrested

Rajiv Ranglia, alias Rajeev Arora, who has been named in an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for allegedly manipulating tender norms for procurement of medical equipment by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Delhi, is yet to be arrested.

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The ACB has so far arrested Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Head of Office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA); Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, former Director General of Health Services (DGHS); and Neeraj Chopra, Deputy Controller of Accounts (DCA) at the CPA, DGHS.

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Two persons, Dr Vinod Ranga, former Head of Office for the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) at the DGHS in the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and Rajiv Rangila, supplier/liaisoner, have been named by the investigating agency in the scam, beside DGHS officers.

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It is alleged that Rangila created fake companies with fictitious owners, namely F Med Devices, Technocrats, Raj Shree, Ashi Surgical and Pharmaceuticals, and M Sahib and Sons Pvt Ltd. These entities were declared authorised distributors by a pre-decided manufacturer company.

According to the ACB, the case stems from a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, alleging that public servants and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate procurement processes and tender conditions to favour select firms. The alleged conspiracy is said to have resulted in wrongful financial gains for private parties and losses to the government.

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Based on the complaint, the ACB registered an FIR on June 2 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including charges related to criminal comspiracy.

The investigation has involved scrutiny of procurement records and official documents.