Rs 65-cr DRISHTI project to give fresh push to PM-UDAY scheme in Delhi

The implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme for granting property rights to residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies is set to get a fresh push with the Centre approving a Rs 65-crore geospatial mapping project, under which dedicated cells will be established in all 13 districts.

The project, ‘DRISHTI’ (Delhi Revenue and Imaging Survey, Spatial Technology Initiative), will create a GIS-based survey and mapping system to make the identification, survey and documentation of properties under the PM-UDAY scheme more systematic and time-bound.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the technology-driven initiative would make the survey and mapping process more transparent and help eligible residents secure property-related rights without unnecessary delays.

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Of the Rs 65-crore project cost, Rs 52 crore, or 80 per cent, will be provided as a grant from the Urban Development Fund (UDF) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, while the remaining Rs 13 crore will be contributed by the Delhi Government’s Revenue Department, which will implement the project.

Under the initiative, PM-UDAY cells will be set up in all 13 districts, along with a branch at the Revenue Department headquarters. The system is expected to streamline survey, mapping and documentation related to properties covered under the scheme.

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The PM-UDAY scheme seeks to provide ownership rights to residents of Delhi’s notified unauthorised colonies. Its implementation involves the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Government’s Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Centre’s Rs 52-crore grant will be released in four instalments. However, if procurement is carried out through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the entire approved amount may be released in a single instalment, subject to prescribed conditions.