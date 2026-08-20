Rs 69 lakh in unaccounted cash seized from 2 passengers at Delhi airport
CISF personnel find the cash based on behavioural observation and subsequent CCTV analysis
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Two passengers travelling to Guwahati were handed over to Income Tax officials after CISF seized Rs 68.53 lakh in unaccounted cash at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.
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CISF personnel found the cash based on behavioural observation and subsequent CCTV analysis.
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Acting on suspicion, the personnel identified a passenger for detailed screening. During CCTV review, another passenger accompanying him was also identified.
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During the detailed screening of their baggage, the money was found, an official said.
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