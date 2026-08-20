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Home / Delhi / Rs 69 lakh in unaccounted cash seized from 2 passengers at Delhi airport 

Rs 69 lakh in unaccounted cash seized from 2 passengers at Delhi airport 

CISF personnel find the cash based on behavioural observation and subsequent CCTV analysis

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:54 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The unaccounted cash seized at the Delhi airport.
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Two passengers travelling to Guwahati were handed over to Income Tax officials after CISF seized Rs 68.53 lakh in unaccounted cash at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

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CISF personnel found the cash based on behavioural observation and subsequent CCTV analysis.

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Acting on suspicion, the personnel identified a passenger for detailed screening. During CCTV review, another passenger accompanying him was also identified.

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During the detailed screening of their baggage, the money was found, an official said.

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