Rs 69 lakh in unaccounted cash seized from 2 passengers at Delhi airport 

Two passengers travelling to Guwahati were handed over to Income Tax officials after CISF seized Rs 68.53 lakh in unaccounted cash at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Advertisement

CISF personnel found the cash based on behavioural observation and subsequent CCTV analysis.

Advertisement

Acting on suspicion, the personnel identified a passenger for detailed screening. During CCTV review, another passenger accompanying him was also identified.

Advertisement

During the detailed screening of their baggage, the money was found, an official said.