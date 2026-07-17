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Home / Delhi / RSS chief Bhagwat to interact with women leaders on 'motherhood'

RSS chief Bhagwat to interact with women leaders on 'motherhood'

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI File
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with women leaders from across North India on the theme of “contemporary motherhood” during a two-day awareness meeting organised by the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha in the national capital on July 23 and 24.

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The organisation said Bhagwat would deliver a special lecture and participate in an interactive session with enlightened women at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on July 24.

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The programme, which will include a question-and-answer session, is being described by the organisers as the first such detailed interaction by a serving RSS chief with women on the subject of motherhood.

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Addressing a press conference, Vishwa Mangalya Sabha National Organising Secretary Vrushali Joshi said the organisation had been working for the past 16 years on women's empowerment, family values and social awakening.

She said the organisation’s upcoming programmes would focus on the theme of “Yuganukul Matrutva” (Contemporary Motherhood), based on feedback received during women's conventions held across 23 states.

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Joshi clarified that the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha is an independent organisation and not a wing or affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), although Bhagwat serves as its patron and guide.

The North India awareness meeting will be held at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in Chanakyapuri, where around 280 women delegates from different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, are expected to participate.

On the evening of July 24, Bhagwat will hold a special dialogue with 700-800 invited women from Delhi and other northern states at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath. The event will begin with high tea and is expected to last for over two hours.

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