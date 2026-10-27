RTR flyover in Delhi set to reopen after repairs, safety checks

The RTR flyover in south Delhi is set to reopen to traffic after the Public Works Department (PWD) completed repair work and conducted a safety check on Sunday night.

The flyover had developed cracks at five locations, which have now been repaired. The department has completed the safety inspection, but traffic movement will resume only after the repaired concrete attains the required strength.

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PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the flyover after the completion of the repair work. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present during the inspection.

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According to departmental information, light vehicles may be allowed to use the flyover after midnight. The decision follows the completion of repairs and the safety checks carried out by the PWD.

The reopening is expected to restore traffic movement on the key south Delhi flyover. The department is currently focusing on the strength of the repaired concrete before allowing vehicles to used the structure.

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The inspection by the PWD minister and the completion of the safety check mark the final stage before the flyover is opened for traffic.