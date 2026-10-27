DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / RTR flyover in Delhi set to reopen after repairs, safety checks

RTR flyover in Delhi set to reopen after repairs, safety checks

Had developed cracks, PWD Minister inspects structure

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspect the RTR flyover site in New Delhi on Monday.
Advertisement

The RTR flyover in south Delhi is set to reopen to traffic after the Public Works Department (PWD) completed repair work and conducted a safety check on Sunday night.

The flyover had developed cracks at five locations, which have now been repaired. The department has completed the safety inspection, but traffic movement will resume only after the repaired concrete attains the required strength.

Advertisement

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the flyover after the completion of the repair work. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present during the inspection.

Advertisement

According to departmental information, light vehicles may be allowed to use the flyover after midnight. The decision follows the completion of repairs and the safety checks carried out by the PWD.

The reopening is expected to restore traffic movement on the key south Delhi flyover. The department is currently focusing on the strength of the repaired concrete before allowing vehicles to used the structure.

Advertisement

The inspection by the PWD minister and the completion of the safety check mark the final stage before the flyover is opened for traffic.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts