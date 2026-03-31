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Home / Delhi / Ruckus in MCD standing committee meet

Ruckus in MCD standing committee meet

BJP, AAP trade sharp accusations over disruption, ‘Rs 650-crore scam’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:25 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File
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A meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee on Monday descended into chaos, with the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trading sharp accusations over disruptions, procedural violations and alleged corruption, forcing the Chair to adjourn the proceedings.

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Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma condemned the conduct of AAP councillors, alleging they deliberately disrupted the meeting by raising “baseless issues” and obstructed key agenda items, including action on the retirement of nine members. “Such behaviour reflects a disregard for democratic processes and hampers public interest work,” she said, adding that repeated attempts were made for nearly an hour to restore order before the meeting was adjourned to Tuesday.

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Hitting back, Leader of Opposition in MCD Ankush Narang accused the BJP of “running the corporation in violation of rules” and alleged a Rs 650-crore scam in the awarding of contracts related to legacy waste management. He claimed that work across landfill sites was given to the same firm without fresh tenders and without opening financial bids, calling it “open loot”.

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AAP leader Praveen Kumar Rajput said the party had objected to the meeting proceeding without confirmation of minutes from the previous session, as mandated under the DMC Act. He alleged that “improper agendas” were being pushed and claimed there were attempts to carry out decisions without transparency, including the proposed draw of the Standing Committee members.

Rajput further accused officials and BJP leaders of bypassing the due process in awarding contracts and raised concerns over alleged irregularities involving the Chief Town Planner, claiming that brokers were influencing decisions related to building approvals and municipal works.

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Amid escalating tensions and a charged atmosphere, the Chairperson adjourned the meeting to prevent further disruption, asserting that the civic body remained committed to transparency and rule-based functioning, while urging councillors to cooperate in the interest of Delhi residents.

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