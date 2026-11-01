‘Run for Unity’ at Delhi school promotes national integration, drug-free society

Students and young people participated in a ‘Run for Unity’ at DAV Public School in Vasant Kunj on Saturday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, spreading the message of national integration, social harmony and a drug-free society.

Organised as part of the ‘Drug Free Youth, Developed India’ campaign on National Unity Day, the event aimed to encourage youngsters to adopt a healthy lifestyle while raising awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Advertisement

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh and senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe attended the programme, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and young people.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted Sardar Patel’s contribution to nation-building and urged youngsters to draw inspiration from his commitment to national unity and integrity.

“This run is dedicated to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who devoted his entire life to the unity and integrity of the nation and nation-building. This is not merely a run, but a message and a source of inspiration for the youth. Sardar Patel is an exemplary personality who inspires us to work towards preserving the unity and integrity of our country. This is what makes this run particularly significant.”

Advertisement

The minister said Patel’s vision of a united India continued to inspire successive generations and emphasised that the energy, discipline and active participation of young people were essential for building a strong and developed nation.

The programme also highlighted the importance of physical, mental and social well-being, with participants encouraged to stay away from substance abuse and adopt a disciplined lifestyle.

Singh stressed that creating a drug-free society required collective efforts and that young people had a crucial role to play in spreading awareness and encouraging positive behavioural change.

He also extended greetings on National Unity Day and urged citizens to follow Patel’s ideals by working towards strengthening national unity, integrity and social harmony.