Run For Unity: Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am tomorrow

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

Delhi Metro rail services will begin at 4 am on October 31 to facilitate people participating in the ‘Run for Unity’, DMRC officials said on Saturday.

‘Run for Unity’ is held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 — also known as the National Unity Day.

“To facilitate the participants for ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31, Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 am from terminal stations of all lines. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am,” the statement said.

After 6 am, Metro trains would run as per the normal timetable.