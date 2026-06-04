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Home / Delhi / Rural Delhi outpaces urban areas in modern contraceptive use, shows health survey

Rural Delhi outpaces urban areas in modern contraceptive use, shows health survey

Rural women in Haryana, Himachal and Punjab also reported higher use of modern family planning methods than urban counterparts

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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For decades, family planning and contraceptive use in India were often seen as more prevalent in urban areas, where access to healthcare, awareness campaigns and medical facilities was generally better.

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However, the latest findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023-24) suggest that this gap is narrowing rapidly, and in several northern states, rural women are now adopting modern contraceptive methods at a higher rate than their urban counterparts.

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The trend is particularly visible in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, where rural communities are either matching or outperforming urban areas in the use of modern family planning methods.

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The data reveals an unexpected trend in the national capital. Among currently married women aged 15-49, the use of modern contraceptive methods in Delhi stood at 56.3% in rural areas, compared to 51.1% in urban areas.

The figures indicate that women in Delhi’s villages are increasingly embracing modern family planning options, challenging the perception that urban residents are always ahead in reproductive health choices.

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The trend is not confined to Delhi. At the national level, the gap has almost disappeared. Modern contraceptive use stands at 52.9% in urban India and 52.7% in rural India, showing near parity between cities and villages.

In neighbouring Haryana, rural women are significantly ahead of their urban counterparts in adopting modern contraceptives.

The survey found that 55.5% of rural women use modern family planning methods compared with 49.3% of urban women. The difference is even more striking given Haryana’s long history of demographic challenges and gender-related concerns.

A similar story is unfolding in Himachal Pradesh. The hill state recorded 58.8% modern contraceptive use in rural areas, compared to 53.4% in urban regions.

Punjab too recorded higher modern contraceptive use in villages, with 50.6% in rural areas compared with 44.3% in urban centres.

Jammu and Kashmir, however, remains an exception. Urban women reported slightly higher usage of modern methods at 41.5%, compared to 38.8% in rural areas, though the overall trend still points to increasing uptake across the Union Territory.

The data also suggests a gradual shift away from traditional methods in several regions, with more couples opting for scientifically backed contraceptive options.

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