Rural leaders seek complete house tax waiver for Lal Dora areas

Representatives of Delhi’s rural belt on Thursday held discussions with senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) leaders over the long-pending issue of house tax in Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora areas, with rural leaders saying the talks were positive and a solution was expected soon.

The meeting, held at the MCD headquarters in the Civic Centre, was led by Palam 360 Sakal Panchayat chief Surender Solanki and attended by representatives from villages across Delhi’s rural belt. The delegation met Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Standing Committee Chairman Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Parvesh Wahi.

Solanki said the issue of house tax exemption for Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora areas in Delhi’s 360 villages was discussed in detail. He told MCD leaders that villagers would not agree to paying any house tax in these areas, reiterating a long-standing demand of the rural population. “Villagers will not pay any tax in villages,” Solanki said, adding that similar assurances by previous governments had remained unimplemented.

According to Solanki, the delegation also reminded the civic body leadership of an earlier meeting with the Mayor and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, during which it was agreed that a solution in favour of villages would be worked out.

The development comes a day after the Standing Committee proposed a house tax waiver for plots up to 200 sq m in Lal Dora areas, a move the rural representatives have rejected.