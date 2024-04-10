Russia-India forum starts tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Capital is set to host the Russia-India Education Forum from April 11 to 13, aimed at fostering collaboration and understanding between Russian and Indian universities.

Organised by the Russian Federal Agency Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian House in Delhi, Russian embassy in India and the Centre for International Education (Russia), the event will witness a participation of 50 Russian higher education institutions.

The three-day forum will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, scientists, educators and industry representatives.

