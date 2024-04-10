Russia-India forum starts tomorrow

New Delhi, April 9
The Capital is set to host the Russia-India Education Forum from April 11 to 13, aimed at fostering collaboration and understanding between Russian and Indian universities.
Organised by the Russian Federal Agency Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian House in Delhi, Russian embassy in India and the Centre for International Education (Russia), the event will witness a participation of 50 Russian higher education institutions.
The three-day forum will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, scientists, educators and industry representatives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons