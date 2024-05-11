Russian national arrested with LSD, 'charas' in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 11
The police have arrested a Russian national from Badshahpur here and have recovered LSD and ‘charas’ from his possession, officials said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Mikhailuk, a native of Russia on Friday night from Golf Course Road, they said.
The police recovered 0.25 g of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 250 g of ‘charas’ from his possession, they said.
The accused is being interrogated to find the drug trail. The team is also verifying his visa and passport, a senior police officer said.
An FIR was lodged against Mikhailuk under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Sadar police station. Further investigation is underway, he said.
