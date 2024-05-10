S Jaishankar addresses students

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed a gathering on the topic ‘India: The Global Friend’ during an event at Gargi College here on Wednesday. He talked about India’s crucial role as a global ally, emphasising its commitment to values of justice, responsibility and generosity. The minister shed light on India’s commitment to fostering strong relationships based on mutual respect and cooperation with nations across the globe. He highlighted India’s unwavering commitment to international cooperation, citing instances such as delivering medicines and vaccines to nations during the pandemic and safely evacuating Indians from conflict zones. These actions, he said, enhanced India’s emergence as a significant force and advocate for the rights of the Global South. Later, the minister answered the queries of students and faculty members.

IP varsity extends counselling deadline

New Delhi: IP University has extended the deadline of online counselling registration for MBA programmes based on CAT 23 scores and LLB and LLM programmes on CLAT 24 scores till May 20. The counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 and the application fee of Rs 1,500 can now be deposited till May 20. Registrar Kamal Pathak said the extension was granted in response to applicants’ requests.

Applications for UG courses invited

Gurugram: Gurugram University on Thursday initiated the process of inviting online applications for undergraduate (UG) courses under the New Education Policy-2020 to fill 460 UG seats for the new academic session. Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Kumar said the applicants can visit the university’s website — www.gurugramuniversity.ac.in — and register themselves. He said the candidates can apply online for skill-oriented courses till May 26. The schedule for admissions to BPharma and BTech courses will be announced separately in accordance with state-level entrance tests.

