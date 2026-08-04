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Home / Delhi / Sachchidanand Joshi conferred Rashtrakavi Maithili Sharan Gupt award

Sachchidanand Joshi conferred Rashtrakavi Maithili Sharan Gupt award

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Heritage, Noida, was conferred the Rashtrakavi Maithili Sharan Gupt Samman-2026 on Monday during the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar marking the 140th birth anniversary of the renowned Hindi poet at Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

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Receiving the honour, Dr Joshi said the award was not merely a personal achievement but a recognition of the enduring pursuit of Indian languages, culture and national consciousness. “Receiving this honour on the occasion of Gupt Ji’s 140th birth anniversary is both a matter of pride and a reminder of our cultural responsibility to carry forward this rich legacy,” he said.

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The seminar, themed “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara mein Rashtrakavi Maithili Sharan Gupt ka Pradeya,” brought together over 200 teachers, researchers, students and scholars from India and abroad in both online and offline modes.

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