Sachdeva alleges corruption in national capital’s electricity sector

The Delhi BJP has launched a sharp attack on the AAP accusing it of corruption in the electricity sector during its tenure.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP leader Atishi, questioning the legitimacy of AAP’s claim of providing 24-hour electricity and alleging that the Kejriwal government was involved in power subsidy and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) scams.

Sachdeva stated that uninterrupted power supply was not an extraordinary achievement, pointing out that several BJP-ruled cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Bengaluru, already have stable electricity. He said even Uttar Pradesh, which once struggled with frequent blackouts, now had reliable electricity under the BJP government. He emphasised that ensuring 24-hour electricity was a government’s responsibility and not a special favor to the public.

Further criticising AAP’s claims, Sachdeva argued that Delhi’s power infrastructure improvements were initiated in 2014 during President’s Rule when the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allocated significant funds for strengthening the sector.

He recalled Jaitley’s Budget speech in which he highlighted Delhi’s poor electricity condition and announced Rs 675 crore for new power plants and Rs 200 crore for upgrading transformers and transmission lines.

According to Sachdeva, the foundation for Delhi’s improved electricity supply was laid by the Central Government, not the AAP government.

The Delhi BJP chief also accused the AAP of exploiting the power sector for financial gains between 2015 and 2025. He alleged that instead of genuinely working to improve the electricity system, the Kejriwal-led government colluded with private companies in subsidy distribution and power agreements, benefiting financially at the expense of Delhiites.

He challenged Atishi to respond to these allegations and clarify whether AAP engaged in such practices while claiming to provide uninterrupted power supply.