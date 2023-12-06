Sachdeva dares AAP to present evidence BJP trying to destabilise govt

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 5

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were fabricating stories about the BJP.

He said AAP leaders were expressing fear, signalling that the legal scrutiny on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had intensified, leading to impending inquiries.

Challenging Gopal Rai, Sachdeva called upon him to present one legally sustainable piece of evidence supporting the claim that the BJP was actively working to destabilise the AAP government.

He emphasised the need for AAP leaders to abandon daydreams and recognise that Kejriwal had lost connection with the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva predicted a substantial defeat for AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent Delhi Assembly polls, citing a perceived disconnect between Kejriwal’s leadership and the public.

Highlighting the ongoing liquor scam, Sachdeva pointed out that several AAP leaders implicated in the scandal had been in jail for months, with courts consistently denying their bail pleas.

“Despite this, leaders like Gopal Rai and Raaj Kumar Anand continue to assert that there is no evidence against the jailed leaders,” Sachdeva said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP