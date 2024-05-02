Sachdeva predicts Congress would be wiped out in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The Delhi BJP took a dig

at the central leadership of the ‘grand old party’ following the recent resignations of Congress leaders. Virendra Sachdeva, president, Delhi BJP, predicted the collapse of the Congress owing to what he called its “callous” approach towards internal dissent and corruption allegations.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, after the 2024 elections, the Congress would get reduced to being the second fiddle to regional parties like AAP as the Congress central leadership will not allow its state leaders to stand up against corruption,” he stated.

Sachdeva said he was shocked at the recent resignations of four senior Congress leaders, all three-time MLAs. He attributed the latest development to the ‘lack of response’ from the party’s central leadership.

He said despite political differences, he acknowledged the significant contributions of leaders like Arvinder Singh Lovely, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya to their communities. “Only the Congress can allow such leaders to go away,” he stated.

He said these leaders had to resign as they spoke out against the corruption and misdeeds of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“It’s surprising to see that the Congress in Delhi will now be led by a man who will call AAP and Bhagwant Mann corrupt in Punjab as state Congress election-in-charge, but in Delhi, he will share dais with Mann, calling AAP a symbol of development,” he remarked.

Blames party’s central leadership It is shocking to see four senior Congress leaders resigning and the party’s central leadership is ignoring the issue. Their only fault is that they spoke against the corruption and misdeeds of the Arvind Kejriwal government. — Virendra Sachdeva, president, Delhi BJP

