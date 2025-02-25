Sachdeva slams Atishi for spreading falsehood

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva strongly criticised AAP leader Atishi and other party members for allegedly spreading lies and creating confusion from the Delhi Assembly. Sachdeva accused Atishi of continuing her misconduct even after moving to the opposition.

Sachdeva pointed out that the AAP faced defeat in Sikh-majority and Dalit-populated constituencies in the recently held Assembly elections. Frustrated by the defeat, Atishi attempted to spread falsehoods from the Assembly premises.

Addressing a specific claim made by Atishi, Sachdeva clarified that the portraits of revered leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, the President of India and the Prime Minister of India continue to be displayed in the offices of the Chief Minister and all ministers of Delhi. He emphasised that this is something that could easily be verified by anyone.

Advertisement

Sachdeva condemned the behavior of AAP leaders, labeling it as “disgraceful”. He demanded that Atishi issue a public apology to the people of Delhi for making false statements regarding the removal of portraits of these iconic figures.

Earlier in the day, Sachdeva said the Assembly session starting today marks the restoration of the true democratic process in Delhi. “For the past 10 years, although Assembly sessions were held in Delhi, they were only used to spread arbitrary anarchy,” Sachdeva remarked.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the first step in a functioning democracy is giving proper respect to the opposition in the House, a practice he claimed had been neglected for the past decade under the AAP government, which he accused of suppressing the opposition’s voice.

“We believe that the government of Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will remain committed to upholding the dignity of the Assembly and respecting democratic systems,” Sachdeva added.