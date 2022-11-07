SAD set to contest Delhi municipal elections: Paramjit Singh Sarna

New Delhi, November 6
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna today announced that the party would participate in the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) elections on December 4. Brothers Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna had joined the party last month.
Youth sidelined
The young Sikh intelligentsia has long been sidelined by vested interests in our present-day DSGMC politics. We will reach out to them with folded hands. Paramjit Singh Sarna, Chief, SAD, Delhi
"The SAD will field candidates across 250 wards of the Delhi municipality on its own symbol," said Sarna.
His announcement came after a high-level party meeting which was convened following the release of the MCD poll schedule by the Delhi State Election Commission. Around 1.46 crore people are eligible to vote in the MCD elections.
“Delhi is home to the largest population of Sikhs in any single metro city across the world. We will not let this strength of power go waste. We will display it in full force by fielding our Akali candidates in all MCD wards,” he said.
Sarna said he would take an extensive tour of the city and visit key Sikh professionals, academics, writers and influencers in order to secure their support for the Akali endeavour in the national capital.
“The contemporary young Sikh intelligentsia has long been sidelined by vested interests in our present-day DSGMC politics. We will reach out to them with folded hands to request their intellectual support and even participation in the upcoming MCD elections,” Sarna said.
He said the party would focus on giving representation to young Sikhs and intellectuals and the choice of our candidates would reflect the core Sikh ideology.
