Sadar Bazar traders up in arms against US tariff move

Hundreds of traders gathered at Qutub Road Chowk in Sadar Bazar on Saturday to protest against the tariff imposed by the United States (US) on Indian industries.

Advertisement

The demonstration was led by Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association Chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma and President Rakesh Yadav, who warned that the move would severely damage trade relations between the two countries.

Holding banners that read “Withdraw the tariff policy, America should stop dictatorship,” the traders raised slogans against the US decision, calling it detrimental to Indian industry.

Advertisement

Pamma and Yadav said goods worth crores, already manufactured by Indian industries for export to America, were lying unsold despite advance payments from American buyers.

“Due to the tariff, the traders are unable to deliver goods to the US, which is causing huge losses to our industries. The entire chain of trade — from manufacturers to labourers — has been disrupted,” they said.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Pamma explained that industries in Delhi that supply material to exporters are stuck. “Neither the middleman is able to recover money, nor can goods reach their destination. Until US buyers officially cancel or accept shipments, goods remain blocked. This will not only hurt the economy but also the workers, who may face layoffs as they won’t be paid,” he said.

The trade leaders further argued that the tariffs would make Indian goods less competitive in the international market. They appealed to the US to reconsider its policy and instead work towards strengthening bilateral trade ties.

“If America has issues, it should discuss them with the government, not punish traders. Such steps only spoil relations,” Pamma said.

The traders also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief to the domestic trading community by easing GST rules and offering cheaper loan facilities. They said such measures would help Indian businesses withstand the pressure of tariffs and ensure that indigenous goods remain competitive globally.

Prominent trade leaders were also present and joined in condemning the US tariff move.