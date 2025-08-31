DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Sadar Bazar traders up in arms against US tariff move

Sadar Bazar traders up in arms against US tariff move

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sadar Bazar traders hold a protest at the Qutub Road Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Hundreds of traders gathered at Qutub Road Chowk in Sadar Bazar on Saturday to protest against the tariff imposed by the United States (US) on Indian industries.

Advertisement

The demonstration was led by Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association Chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma and President Rakesh Yadav, who warned that the move would severely damage trade relations between the two countries.

Holding banners that read “Withdraw the tariff policy, America should stop dictatorship,” the traders raised slogans against the US decision, calling it detrimental to Indian industry.

Advertisement

Pamma and Yadav said goods worth crores, already manufactured by Indian industries for export to America, were lying unsold despite advance payments from American buyers.

“Due to the tariff, the traders are unable to deliver goods to the US, which is causing huge losses to our industries. The entire chain of trade — from manufacturers to labourers — has been disrupted,” they said.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Pamma explained that industries in Delhi that supply material to exporters are stuck. “Neither the middleman is able to recover money, nor can goods reach their destination. Until US buyers officially cancel or accept shipments, goods remain blocked. This will not only hurt the economy but also the workers, who may face layoffs as they won’t be paid,” he said.

The trade leaders further argued that the tariffs would make Indian goods less competitive in the international market. They appealed to the US to reconsider its policy and instead work towards strengthening bilateral trade ties.

“If America has issues, it should discuss them with the government, not punish traders. Such steps only spoil relations,” Pamma said.

The traders also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief to the domestic trading community by easing GST rules and offering cheaper loan facilities. They said such measures would help Indian businesses withstand the pressure of tariffs and ensure that indigenous goods remain competitive globally.

Prominent trade leaders were also present and joined in condemning the US tariff move.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts