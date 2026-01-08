Safdarjung Hospital opens sensory garden for children

In a move aimed at improving child-focused care, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Umang Vatika’, a sensory garden for children, marking the first such facility in a government institution in North India.

The garden is designed to support sensory stimulation, emotional wellbeing and the overall development of children, particularly those with neurodevelopmental needs. It was inaugurated by Dr (Prof) Sandeep Bansal, Director of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, along with senior doctors from the institute.

“Hospitals must heal not only the body but also nurture the emotional and psychological well-being of children, especially those with neurodevelopmental challenges,” Dr Bansal said.

The project was developed through a public–private partnership. It was conceptualised by ASTHA, supported financially by the R Squared Foundation, and executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Safdarjung Hospital, with design inputs from KILIKILI. The Paediatric Neurology Division acted as the facilitator.

Dr Bansal said the garden would play a supportive role in therapy and rehabilitation.

Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba and other faculty members were present at the event. Hospital officials said the sensory garden would be used as part of therapy and rehabilitation for children visiting the hospital, particularly those requiring neurological care.