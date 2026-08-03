Safdarjung Hospital performs first robotic AV valve replacement

Doctors at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital have performed what the hospital says is the world’s first robotic replacement of a systemic atrioventricular (AV) valve in an adult with a rare combination of congenital heart defects.

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The minimally invasive procedure was carried out on a patient with congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries (ccTGA) and dextrocardia, a condition in which the heart is located on the right side of the chest. The surgery was performed by the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) led by Professor (Dr) Anubhav Gupta, Director Professor and Head of the department, under the stewardship of Dr Kavita Sharma, Director, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital.

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The case presented a major surgical challenge. In ccTGA, the heart’s lower chambers are reversed, leaving the right ventricle to pump blood to the entire body instead of the lungs. Over time, the systemic AV valve can deteriorate. In this patient, the valve had developed severe leakage and heart function had already declined, increasing the risk of surgery.

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The presence of dextrocardia added to the complexity, as the heart’s anatomy was effectively a mirror image of normal. To plan the operation, the team created a detailed three-dimensional reconstruction from the patient’s CT scan.

The key innovation was the robotic approach. While robotic mitral valve replacement is conventionally performed through the right side of the chest, the surgeons adopted a specialised left-sided approach to match the patient’s reversed anatomy.

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Using small ports, robotic arms and high-definition three-dimensional imaging, the team replaced the valve without splitting the breastbone. The approach enabled surgeons to operate within the reversed anatomy while preserving the chest wall.

Compared with conventional open-heart surgery, the minimally invasive technique is expected to reduce blood loss, lower the risk of infection, lessen post-operative pain and speed up recovery.

According to the hospital, this is the first reported case in medical literature of a robotic system being adapted through a left-sided approach to replace a systemic AV valve in an adult with ccTGA and dextrocardia.

The hospital said the achievement highlights the growing capabilities of India’s public healthcare system in undertaking complex robotic cardiac procedures.