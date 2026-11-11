Safdarjung Hospital records 206 burn injuries over three days

Safdarjung Hospital recorded 206 Diwali-related burn injury cases between November 7 and 9, with 71 new patients reporting on November 9, according to hospital data.

Of the 71 cases reported on Monday, 68 were caused by firecrackers, while the remaining three were related to diya burns.

The cumulative figures for the three-day period showed that firecrackers accounted for 197 of the 206 burn injuries, while the remaining nine were caused by diyas.

The hospital said it was providing appropriate medical care to all affected patients. It also stressed the need for public awareness, responsible celebrations and adherence to fire safety precautions to prevent burn injuries.