Safe transit, well-lit surroundings: Delhi L-G Sandhu hears Daulat Ram College students

A campus interaction with students of Daulat Ram College brought the everyday safety concerns of young women in Delhi into focus, with discussions centred on how they travel, the surroundings they encounter and security around educational hubs.

The interaction with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was described as an “impromptu and candid” engagement with young women, with students sharing direct feedback on campus safety and their daily concerns.

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The feedback was presented as an important ground reality for shaping the focus on women’s safety in and around educational institutions. Safe transit corridors, well-lit surroundings and a secure environment around educational hubs were identified as key priorities.

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The engagement at the college also placed the issue in the wider context of young women’s ability to study and pursue their aspirations without fear.

“Every daughter in Delhi deserves the freedom to study and achieve her aspirations with complete confidence and without fear,” Sandhu said.

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The interaction with students is part of continuing direct engagement with young women, with the emphasis, according to Sandhu, being on hearing their concerns on the ground rather than limiting the discussion to policy priorities.

For students, the concerns discussed are closely linked to their daily movement between educational institutions and the wider city.