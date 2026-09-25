Safe walking: Rs 15.5-cr nod for 4 foot overbridges in Delhi

Delhi’s efforts to help pedestrians cross some of its busiest roads without negotiating fast-moving traffic are moving from planning to construction, with the Public Works Department (PWD) clearing four new foot overbridges (FOBs) at locations where pedestrian movement is already putting pressure on road crossings.

The four projects, one each at Shahbad Dairy, Jeevan Park, Janakpuri and Katwaria Sarai, are estimated to cost Rs 15.53 crore, with the overbridges scheduled to be completed within six months of work beginning.

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The more significant change is in the design. Three of the four FOBs will have escalators, signalling a shift from merely providing a pedestrian crossing to making grade-separated crossings more usable at high-footfall locations.

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From road crossing to pedestrian access

The first FOB will come up on the Badli-Bawana Road at Shahbad Dairy. Another is planned near the bus stand at the Major Deepak Tyagi traffic signal in Jeevan Park’s A-2 block, while the third will be constructed near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital at the C-1 traffic signal on Pankha Road, Janakpuri.

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These are not peripheral crossings. They are located around busy roads, bus routes, residential areas and major public destinations, making pedestrian access a daily transport issue rather than merely an infrastructure requirement.

The fourth FOB, for which a separate tender has been issued, will be built on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg at Katwaria Sarai at an estimated cost of Rs 3.97 crore.

Bigger signal is in tender trail

The four overbridges are part of a much larger sequence of pedestrian works being taken up or examined by the PWD.

Civil and electrical works are underway at FOB locations, including Chirag Delhi, Monastery Market, Budh Vihar, Ring Road and Kashmere Gate. Feasibility studies have also been commissioned for FOBs with lifts near Shivam and Satyam Enclave and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

At Azadpur, tenders have been issued both for a new FOB and renovation of the existing one, while design and consultancy work is underway for FOBs near the Kashmere Gate Metro station.

Test will be usability, not the number of bridges

For pedestrians, the success of the programme will ultimately depend on whether these structures are convenient enough to use. Escalators and lifts can reduce the physical barrier of climbing, while their placement near bus stops, hospitals, Metro stations and residential concentrations can determine whether people actually use the FOB instead of crossing at road level.