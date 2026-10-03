Safety audit finds 190 high-risk parks in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has completed a safety audit of all 736 parks under its jurisdiction following directions from Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Based on the findings, 190 parks have been categorised as high-risk, 258 as medium-risk and 288 as low-risk, paving the way for priority-based interventions.

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The DDA said immediate measures are being implemented in high-risk parks, including improved lighting, enhanced security arrangements and increased night patrolling.

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The audit identified 520 parks requiring additional lighting. Work has been taken up on priority in 231 parks, while lighting installations have already been completed in 106 parks following the audit conducted last week.

The authority has also identified 163 parks where gates need strengthening, with unlockable gates being converted into lockable ones. Safety information boards have been installed in 115 parks, and work on 484 additional signages is under way.

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At present, CCTV surveillance is available in only 16 parks. Following the audit, 323 more parks have been identified for the installation of CCTV cameras.

The audit also highlighted boundary-related vulnerabilities. Repair and missing-grill work has been completed in 233 of the 399 parks identified for such interventions. Corrective measures have also been planned around toilets and abandoned structures.

To bolster security, night patrolling has begun in 245 major parks, while 134 parks have been identified as requiring gunmen. Bike patrolling has also been introduced in all high-risk parks. A meeting with security agencies was held at the office of the Principal Commissioner on September 28 to address security concerns.

Biometric attendance for security guards has been activated in 602 parks, with implementation under way in the remaining parks.

The DDA said it has shared contact details of local police and beat officers with field staff and vice versa, while also sensitising personnel on incident reporting and police coordination. According to the authority, the exercise has achieved 100 per cent coverage across all parks under its jurisdiction.

Standard operating procedures covering patrolling, guard performance, supervisor accountability, attendance, incident reporting and police coordination are being prepared. Security-related provisions in tenders are also being revised.

The authority has begun structured meetings with local resident welfare associations (RWAs) to identify park-specific safety concerns and assign corrective measures. A central master tracker and monitoring dashboard have also been established for continuous oversight.

Senior officers are conducting weekly inspections of parks. Principal Commissioner-level inspections were carried out at Yamuna Biodiversity Park on September 30 and Kamla Nehru Ridge Park on October 1.