DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Safety audit of hostels, PGs my first task: DUSU president-elect Yash Dabas

Safety audit of hostels, PGs my first task: DUSU president-elect Yash Dabas

He added that this victory belongs to social harmony, patriotism and unity

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ABVP's Yash Dabas, garlanded, celebrates with others after winning the president's post in the DUSU elections. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Yash Dabas said on Saturday that his first task would be a safety audit of all college hostels and PGs, while vice-president Deepanshu Shokeen vowed to seek justice for those who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident.

“This victory belongs to social harmony, patriotism and unity,” said Dabas, whose RSS-affiliated ABVP won three of the four central panel posts.

Advertisement

Shokeen, who polled 30,615 votes and won as an independent candidate after being denied an NSUI ticket, said the campaign trail had shaped his priorities.

Advertisement

“My priority will be to fight for students’ rights and demand justice for those who lost their lives in the Satya Niketan incident. The hardships I faced while campaigning on foot reminded me of the difficulties faced by nearly 1.5 lakh students of Delhi University, and I will work to address their concerns and fight for their rights,” he said.

Shokeen, who is pursuing an MA in the Department of Buddhist Studies, is the son of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor and an Anganwadi teacher, and a native of Peeragarhi village in west Delhi.

Advertisement

In the presidential race, Dabas polled 24,576 votes and defeated NSUI’s Vijai Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes.

The ABVP also won the secretary’s post, with its candidate polling 21,650 votes against 14,869 for the NSUI nominee. For joint secretary, the ABVP candidate secured 16,615 votes, narrowly ahead of the 15,778 polled by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate.

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the four central panel posts. Last year, the ABVP won the president, secretary, and joint secretary posts, while the NSUI secured the vice-president post.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts