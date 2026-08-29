Safety checks at CNG stations in Delhi-NCR tightened

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation today mandated strict safety checks for CNG stations across Delhi-NCR.

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The directives came after three persons were killed and three injured after a CNG cylinder installed in a truck exploded at a filling station in West Delhi on August 19.

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“In the wake of the recent accident that occurred with CNG cylinders at the IGL retail outlet in Delhi resulting in the death of three and injury to two persons, all the CGD companies are advised to display following signage at conspicuous place in their retail outlet and ensure that CNG will be dispensed only in approved types of cylinders with a valid hydro-test.”

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The CGD sector has four distinct segments: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) predominantly used as auto-fuel, and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) used in in domestic, commercial and Industrial segments. The notice said no CNG will be given to a vehicle which doesn’t have a valid hydro test.