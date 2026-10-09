Safety concerns take centre stage during Delhi University inspection

CM Rekha Gupta made a surprise inspection of Delhi University’s (DU) North Campus and directed officials to immediately address dark spots, inadequate lighting, broken footpaths and gaps in CCTV coverage, with a focus on the safety of women students.

During her visit, the CM interacted with women students outside the Arts Faculty and sought their views on safety, transportation, hostels and college-related issues. She also asked students whether they faced any difficulties or felt unsafe while travelling at night and assured them that genuine concerns would be addressed.

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As she moved through the campus, Gupta stopped at several poorly lit stretches and sought details from officials. She directed them to identify all such locations and install additional lights wherever required. She also ordered the pruning of tree branches where foliage was obstructing illumination.

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The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over broken and uneven footpaths and directed officials to inspect the entire stretch and repair damaged portions. She also stressed that the accessibility requirements of students with disabilities should be kept in mind while carrying out the repairs.

Gupta also reviewed CCTV arrangements on the campus and sought details on the number of cameras installed and functioning. She directed officials to install additional cameras in areas requiring surveillance and ensure that existing cameras remain operational.

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She also enquired about the deployment of PCR vehicles and women police personnel during night hours. Students told her that women police personnel were deployed at night and PCR vehicles reached the spot whenever required. The Chief Minister directed the police and university administration to work in close coordination to further strengthen security.

The inspection also covered cleanliness and green spaces, with the Chief Minister directing officials to remove garbage and improve maintenance.

Students also raised concerns regarding PG accommodation. Gupta said the Delhi Government was soon bringing a PG policy that would lay down necessary rules and standards for the sector. She also said the government was working towards constructing new hostels and improving hostel facilities.