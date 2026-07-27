DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Safety drive finds deficiencies in 774 of 1,677 schools inspected in Delhi

Safety drive finds deficiencies in 774 of 1,677 schools inspected in Delhi

Child Protection Month initiative to cover all 5,633 Capital schools

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Private schools account for the largest share of institutions flagged for non-compliance.
Advertisement

A citywide school safety inspection drive launched as part of Delhi’s ‘Child Protection Month’ has found deficiencies in 774 of the 1,677 schools inspected so far, with private schools accounting for the largest share of institutions flagged for non-compliance.

Advertisement

The inspections, being carried out since July 13, were ordered by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and CM Rekha Gupta during a review meeting on July 6, which called for strict and time-bound implementation of child safety measures across all schools in the Capital.

Advertisement

According to official data, 790 government schools were inspected, of which 270 were found to have deficiencies. Among private schools, 463 of the 812 inspected were flagged for shortcomings, while 41 of the 75 government-aided schools inspected were also found deficient.

Advertisement

Officials said the inspections were being conducted using a Student Safety Checklist, prepared in line with the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The inspection teams comprise representatives of parents, the Directorate of Education, the Women and Child Development Department, Delhi Police and heads of schools. Schools found lacking are being directed to take immediate corrective measures, with follow-up inspections planned to ensure compliance.

Advertisement

Authorities said the exercise was being conducted on a large scale, with teams inspecting between 150 and 200 schools on several days. The drive will continue until all 5,633 government, government-aided, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board and private schools in the Capital are covered.

Officials said the objective was to institutionalise child safety measures as a permanent feature of school functioning, rather than limiting them to the designated ‘Child Protection Month’, and to build a sustained culture of safety, accountability and preparedness across educational institutions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts