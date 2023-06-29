‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

PTI

New Delhi, June 28

The Delhi police have filed a chargesheet against Sahil Khan, the man who repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl, Sakshi, to death in full public view in the national capital’s Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28.

The 640-page chargesheet was filed before a POCSO court on Tuesday under section 12 of POCSO (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, court sources said.

The accused has also been charged under Sections 302, 354 A and 509 of the IPC along with the provisions of the Arms Act. The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said. The special POCSO court is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on July 1.

The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV camera footage and arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the investigation revealed that the accused and the victim were in a relationship but they often quarrelled.