Saket building collapse: Owner arrested, MCD calls drive to seal illegal structures

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Two days after a multi-storey building collapsed in south Delhi’s Saidulajab area, killing six people and injuring eight, Delhi Police on Monday arrested the owner of the structure as investigators widened their probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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The police identified the accused as Karamveer, 71, son of Mangal Singh.

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The building, located near Saket Metro station, came crashing down on Saturday, triggering a massive rescue operation that lasted several hours. The structure housed a coaching institute, cafés and offices. Officials said construction work was underway on the uppermost floor when the collapse occurred.

An FIR has already been registered under relevant sections, including culpable homicide, and police teams have been constituted to investigate the reasons behind the collapse and trace those responsible.

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As the criminal investigation gathered pace, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced a wider crackdown on unauthorised constructions in south Delhi, signalling that the fallout from the disaster could extend beyond the collapsed building itself.

According to senior MCD officials, inspections carried out in the area after the collapse identified six nearby buildings that allegedly violate building bye-laws. Show-cause notices are expected to be issued to their owners on Tuesday.

Officials said that after the mandatory 72-hour period, the notices would be converted into vacation-cum-sealing notices, directing occupants to vacate the premises before further action is taken.

“We will be issuing notices to all unauthorised buildings having more than ground plus three floors (Ground+3). The drive will start in Mehrauli, Saket and other adjoining areas,” a senior MCD official said.

The official added that illegal construction was widespread in areas such as Saidulajab, Paryavaran Complex and Freedom Fighters’ Enclave, while inspections would also be expanded to Mehrauli and adjoining localities.

According to MCD records, the collapsed building was constructed in 2013 and was owned by a person named Manish Khatri. Civic officials said they were examining past complaints and applications linked to the structure and were trying to determine whether any representations regarding unauthorised construction remained pending at the field level.

Officials said the civic body takes action, including sealing properties and issuing vacation notices, in cases involving unauthorised construction, serious structural deviations and unpermitted commercial activities.

The collapse has also brought questions of accountability to the forefront. On Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said strict action would be taken against all unauthorised constructions.

“Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level. No builder, official or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated. The government stands with its people: committed to justice, accountability and public safety,” she had said.

With six people dead, eight injured and multiple agencies now examining possible violations, the focus has shifted from rescue efforts to determining how a busy commercial building collapsed in the heart of south Delhi and whether warning signs, if any, were missed before disaster struck.