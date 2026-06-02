icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Saket building collapse: Owner arrested, MCD calls drive to seal illegal structures

Saket building collapse: Owner arrested, MCD calls drive to seal illegal structures

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 04:36 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescuers at the five-storey building that collapsed in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two days after a multi-storey building collapsed in south Delhi’s Saidulajab area, killing six people and injuring eight, Delhi Police on Monday arrested the owner of the structure as investigators widened their probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Advertisement

The police identified the accused as Karamveer, 71, son of Mangal Singh.

Advertisement

The building, located near Saket Metro station, came crashing down on Saturday, triggering a massive rescue operation that lasted several hours. The structure housed a coaching institute, cafés and offices. Officials said construction work was underway on the uppermost floor when the collapse occurred.

An FIR has already been registered under relevant sections, including culpable homicide, and police teams have been constituted to investigate the reasons behind the collapse and trace those responsible.

Advertisement

As the criminal investigation gathered pace, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced a wider crackdown on unauthorised constructions in south Delhi, signalling that the fallout from the disaster could extend beyond the collapsed building itself.

According to senior MCD officials, inspections carried out in the area after the collapse identified six nearby buildings that allegedly violate building bye-laws. Show-cause notices are expected to be issued to their owners on Tuesday.

Officials said that after the mandatory 72-hour period, the notices would be converted into vacation-cum-sealing notices, directing occupants to vacate the premises before further action is taken.

“We will be issuing notices to all unauthorised buildings having more than ground plus three floors (Ground+3). The drive will start in Mehrauli, Saket and other adjoining areas,” a senior MCD official said.

The official added that illegal construction was widespread in areas such as Saidulajab, Paryavaran Complex and Freedom Fighters’ Enclave, while inspections would also be expanded to Mehrauli and adjoining localities.

According to MCD records, the collapsed building was constructed in 2013 and was owned by a person named Manish Khatri. Civic officials said they were examining past complaints and applications linked to the structure and were trying to determine whether any representations regarding unauthorised construction remained pending at the field level.

Officials said the civic body takes action, including sealing properties and issuing vacation notices, in cases involving unauthorised construction, serious structural deviations and unpermitted commercial activities.

The collapse has also brought questions of accountability to the forefront. On Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said strict action would be taken against all unauthorised constructions.

“Accountability will be fixed for negligence at every level. No builder, official or authority is above the law. Violations will not be tolerated. The government stands with its people: committed to justice, accountability and public safety,” she had said.

With six people dead, eight injured and multiple agencies now examining possible violations, the focus has shifted from rescue efforts to determining how a busy commercial building collapsed in the heart of south Delhi and whether warning signs, if any, were missed before disaster struck.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts