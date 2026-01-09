DT
Saket court staffer dies by suicide; note cites work pressure

Saket court staffer dies by suicide; note cites work pressure

Incident occurred inside court complex; police recover suicide note, probe underway

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Representational photo/File.
A court staff member died by suicide after jumping from a building inside the Saket court complex on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh, who was employed as court staff. According to preliminary findings, Singh jumped from a building within the court premises. A suicide note recovered from the spot reportedly mentioned work-related pressure.

Police said further legal proceedings have been initiated. Teams from the forensic and crime units reached the site and documented the scene.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

