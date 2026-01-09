Saket court staffer dies by suicide; note cites work pressure

A court staff member died by suicide after jumping from a building inside the Saket court complex on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh, who was employed as court staff. According to preliminary findings, Singh jumped from a building within the court premises. A suicide note recovered from the spot reportedly mentioned work-related pressure.

Police said further legal proceedings have been initiated. Teams from the forensic and crime units reached the site and documented the scene.