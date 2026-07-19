DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Saket court takes cognisance of chargesheet

Saket court takes cognisance of chargesheet

Murder case of IRS officer's daughter

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:54 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement
Advertisement

Delhi's Saket court on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against Rahul Meena, who was arrested in April in connection with the alleged rape, murder and robbery of an IRS officer's daughter in southeast Delhi.Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Deepika Thakran of the Saket court supplied a copy of the 973-page chargesheet and other documents to the Legal Aid Defence Counsel and granted two weeks for scrutiny. The matter has been listed for August 1, with Meena's judicial custody extended till then.The chargesheet, filed by the Delhi Police on July 16, pertains to an FIR registered at the Amar Colony police station following the incident on April 22.
Advertisement

During the proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that certain examination reports were awaited and would be filed through a supplementary chargesheet. The officer also submitted that the photograph of the deceased could not be shared with the defence counsel at this stage. The court directed the investigating agency to file a formal application, specifying which documents or materials could be supplied to the defence and which could not.

Advertisement

On the request of the complainant's counsel, advocate Shubham Singhal, the court also directed that the chargesheet be kept confidential to prevent any leakage of its contents.

According to the Delhi Police, the investigation involved forensic and scientific examination by teams from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The police said the CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the seizure of the victim's stolen belongings were used to establish the alleged involvement of the accused in the crime.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts