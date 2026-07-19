Saket court takes cognisance of chargesheet

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During the proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that certain examination reports were awaited and would be filed through a supplementary chargesheet. The officer also submitted that the photograph of the deceased could not be shared with the defence counsel at this stage. The court directed the investigating agency to file a formal application, specifying which documents or materials could be supplied to the defence and which could not.

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On the request of the complainant's counsel, advocate Shubham Singhal, the court also directed that the chargesheet be kept confidential to prevent any leakage of its contents.

According to the Delhi Police, the investigation involved forensic and scientific examination by teams from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The police said the CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the seizure of the victim's stolen belongings were used to establish the alleged involvement of the accused in the crime.