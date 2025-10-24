DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Sale of air purifiers, masks rises in Delhi as air quality remains in 'poor' category

Sale of air purifiers, masks rises in Delhi as air quality remains in 'poor' category

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 354 on Wednesday, the highest so far this season

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:39 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Poor air quality in Delhi. Tribune file
Advertisement

With the city's air quality remaining in the "poor" category, Delhiites are rushing to stock up on air purifiers and masks, leading to a 60-70 per cent jump in sales, traders said.

Advertisement

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354 on Wednesday, the highest so far this season, up from 351 on Tuesday and 345 on Monday.

Advertisement

With pollution levels worsening since the beginning of October, electronics stores across the city have reported a sharp rise in customer interest and sales of air purifiers.

Advertisement

"At least two to three customers visit us daily to purchase purifiers and we receive around 20-plus phone enquiries every day," said a salesperson at Chroma Odeon in Connaught Place, adding that their air purifier sales have risen by about 60 to 70 per cent in recent weeks.

Vijendra Mohan, owner of Air Expert India in Indirapuram, said, "Earlier, we would sell around 10 units in a week or maybe in a month. Now, the number has gone up to nearly 35 to 40 in two to three days."

Advertisement

"The demand has picked up sharply this week and we are getting more than 150 enquiries every day," he added.

Mahajan Electronics in Raja Garden reported a similar trend.

"Sales have gone up by around 60 per cent, both through walk-ins and online orders. Since mid-October, customers have been reaching out to us regularly, so we've increased our stock to meet the demand," said a store representative.

Mask sales have also seen an uptick across the city.

Rajeev Kumar, a salesperson at Apollo Pharmacy in Connaught Place, said, "Over the past two weeks, mask sales have increased by about 40 per cent. Most people are still buying regular masks, but the demand has clearly gone up."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that poor dispersion conditions are likely to persist over the next few days.

Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement on Friday morning, shifting from the "very poor" to "poor" category, with an AQI of 290 recorded at 9 am.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts