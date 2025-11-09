‘Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra’ enters Faridabad, traffic comes to a standstill

The Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra, led by Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj, head priest of Bageshwar Dham, entered Faridabad district from Manger Cut on Saturday, bringing traffic on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road to a halt and causing major inconvenience to commuters.

Despite the traffic police issuing advisories for three consecutive days, the warnings had little impact. Vehicular movement on the Faridabad-Gurugram road was blocked from 8 a.m., with barricades set up at Masjid Chowk, forcing motorists to take alternative routes. The diversions led to congestion on adjoining roads and long queues of vehicles.

Participants from across the country were seen joining the march, which reached Faridabad in the late evening.

Several prominent figures from religious, sports and social circles also took part. Former Haryana Chief Minister and current Union Minister for Power and Housing, Manohar Lal, joined the padyatra and interacted with Dhirendra Shastri. Indian wrestler The Great Khali, along with cricketers Umesh Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan, also participated in the procession.