Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela to showcase tradition, technology and social messages

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The Ramleela, themed “From Tradition to the Future”, will combine traditional Ram Katha performances with modern stage technology, while also highlighting social issues and inclusivity.

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BJP National Vice-President Lal Singh Arya attended the “bhoomi pujan” as chief guest. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other dignitaries were also present.

Actor and BJP MP Arun Govil, who is known for portraying Lord Ram, could not attend the ceremony due to his engagements related to the BRICS Summit. He conveyed his best wishes for the event through a video message.

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The organisers said more than 100 artistes would participate in the Ramleela, with a large stage, LED screens, advanced lighting and modern stage technology being used to present episodes from the Ram Katha. The performances will include Ahilya Uddhar, Sita’s birth, Sita Swayamvar, the Lakshman Parashuram dialogue and Ram Baraat.

Maharas Ratri and Shyam Baba’s Shringar Jhanki will also feature among the special attractions, while the festival will conclude with an eco-friendly Dussehra celebration.

Delhi Government Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST/OBC Welfare and Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh said the event would also seek to connect younger generations with Indian traditions and values.

“This year, special presentations based on various social and cultural themes will be organised every day during the Ramleela. These will include special presentations focusing on Sanatan saints, children with disabilities, the transgender community, children from Asha Kiran, children from orphanages and Corona warriors. Our objective is to ensure that the Ramleela does not remain limited to a religious and cultural event, but also becomes a platform that promotes respect, sensitivity and social responsibility towards different sections of society.”

The minister said the presentations would focus on inclusivity, service, compassion and respect, while linking the ideals associated with Lord Ram to contemporary social life.

The festival will also carry messages on de-addiction, the Developed Delhi vision, Vocal for Local, indigenous products, cleanliness, water conservation and a Green Delhi, the organisers said.