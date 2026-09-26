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Home / Delhi / Sangam Vihar area gets new police post

Sangam Vihar area gets new police post

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police has established a new police post in the Sangam Vihar-Wazirabad area of north Delhi to strengthen police presence, surveillance and patrolling in the densely populated residential area and improve emergency response.

The post was inaugurated by Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone-I, in the presence of senior police officers and representatives of the local community.

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The Sangam Vihar and adjoining areas witness considerable movement of residents and visitors, requiring sustained police presence and local surveillance, the police said. The new facility will focus on preventive policing and improving response to incidents such as motor vehicle theft, house theft, robbery, snatching and other street crimes.

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According to the police, the post will serve as a local point of contact for residents of Sangam Vihar and neighbouring areas, enabling them to seek police assistance and report crimes and safety-related concerns. Necessary follow-up will be carried out through the concerned police station.

The facility will also focus on local patrolling, surveillance and prevention of street crimes. Regular interaction with residents and RWAs will be held to strengthen coordination between the police and the community.

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The police said the initiative was aimed at ensuring a visible and accessible police presence, quicker response to emergency calls, prompt attention to genuine grievances and greater community participation in maintaining public safety.

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