Delhi: Sangam Vihar sewer work hits permission roadblocks

The Delhi Jal Board has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that sewer work in parts of Sangam Vihar has been held up by restrictions on construction in forest land, pending road-cutting permissions and local resistance, with some pockets now expected to be completed only by March 2027.

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The update was submitted as a status report in a case concerning untreated sewage and the progress of work under the Delhi Sewage Master Plan 2031. The DJB said the sewer network was being taken up in phases because of what it described as peculiar site conditions and other impediments on the ground.

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The delay is particularly visible in several parts of Sangam Vihar where sewer lines have to pass through areas affected by forest land restrictions. According to the status report, work under Phase-II has been completed in eight colonies that are not affected by forest encroachments.

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In 14 other colonies, however, sewer work has been carried out only in portions falling outside forest land. Eleven of these sites are partly located on forest land, limiting the extent to which construction can proceed. The affected pockets include L, C, D and F-3 blocks of Sangam Vihar.

The DJB said work in these partly affected colonies was around 25 per cent complete. Progress has been slowed by delays in obtaining statutory permissions, and the projected date for completing the work is March 2027.

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The problem is not limited to permissions. Of the remaining three colonies covered under Phase-II, sewer laying has been completed in one, while work in two colonies in Durga Vihar and Deoli Extension remains stalled because of public hindrance and local resistance.

At the same time, work on the larger sewer network around Sangam Vihar has moved ahead. Peripheral trunk sewer lines have been completed along major roads leading out of the area. These lines are intended to intercept domestic sewage currently flowing into storm water drains and carry it into the sewer network along Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

From there, the sewage is to be conveyed to the 170 million gallons per day Okhla sewage treatment plant. The trunk network is therefore aimed at dealing with sewage beyond individual colonies, linking the local network with the wider treatment system. The DJB has also reported progress under Phase-I. Sewer lines have already been laid in several unauthorised colonies, including Shiv Park, Jawahar Park and Krishna Park Extension.

However, a separate balance work package has faced a longer delay. The original contract for the package was awarded in May 2018 but was terminated in September 2022. The DJB subsequently issued a fresh work order worth Rs 313.1 million in November 2025 to complete the remaining work.

The status report places the Sangam Vihar sewerage work against a difficult mix of infrastructure needs, statutory restrictions and problems on the ground. While parts of the network have been completed and the peripheral system has been extended towards the main sewage treatment network, work in forest affected colonies remains dependent on permissions and access to the sites.