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Home / Delhi / Sanitation worker beaten to death in northwest Delhi, 4 held

Sanitation worker beaten to death in northwest Delhi, 4 held

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A 45-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation worker was allegedly beaten to death with stones and sticks following a quarrel in northwest Delhi’s Ramgarh area, with police arresting four people and apprehending a juvenile in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Vijay Prakash alias Sonu, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found critically injured in Ramgarh.

He was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

According to preliminary information, the incident stemmed from a quarrel between Vijay and a local youth, identified as Jojo, on Monday evening.

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Jojo allegedly called his elder brother Amit and two to three other associates, after which they attacked Vijay with sticks and stones, leaving him critically injured.

Vijay’s family members alleged that he was assaulted by a group of men. His brother Ajay told reporters that he was away at work when his nephew called to inform him about the altercation. By the time the family reached the spot, Vijay had died.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children, his family said.

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Police have arrested four accused, identified as Sumit (22), Sonu (19), Rahul alias Sikanji (23) and Sonu (23), while a juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence and inputs from secret informers, which led to the apprehension of the accused.

An FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Mahendra Park police station.

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Police are also probing whether the murder was linked to a dispute over dominance in the area.

The victim was allegedly known as a ‘bad character’ (BC) in the locality and had reportedly been involved in disputes with several people earlier, sources said, adding that Amit and Jojo are absconding.

Efforts are underway to trace other suspected associates involved in the crime, while further investigation is in progress, police said.

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