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Home / Delhi / Sanitation workers call off strike in East Delhi after talks with MCD

Sanitation workers call off strike in East Delhi after talks with MCD

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers employed by Metro Waste Handling Private Limited on Wednesday called off their strike following a meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, paving the way for the restoration of sanitation services in several parts of East Delhi.

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The workers had gone on strike in protest against the murder of sanitation worker Anil Kumar, who was allegedly killed while on duty in Kalyanpuri. The strike had disrupted waste collection and sanitation services across affected areas.

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Sharma held a meeting with representatives of the private company and the sanitation workers to discuss their demands.

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Following discussions and consensus among the stakeholders, the workers agreed to resume their duties.

The company has provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased worker and assured employment to one member of his family. It has also assured necessary action on the other demands raised by the sanitation workers.

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Sharma appealed to the workers to return to work at the earliest so that sanitation services could be restored and residents do not face further inconvenience.

She said Metro Waste Handling Private Limited works for the MCD and had been directed to ensure the welfare and safety of its sanitation workers. She added that the corporation would sympathetically consider genuine demands raised by the workers and take appropriate action.

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