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Home / Delhi / Sanitation worker’s suicide: BJP seeks AAP councillor’s resignation

Sanitation worker’s suicide: BJP seeks AAP councillor’s resignation

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of AAP councillor Vijay Kumar over allegations linking him to the suicide of an MCD sanitation worker, Deepak, and announced protests if the councillor was not removed.

Delhi BJP media head and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the AAP leadership had taken no action against Kumar despite the issue being raised by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra. He questioned why the party had not sought the councillor’s resignation.

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The BJP said its Mahila Morcha workers would protest outside Kumar’s Trilokpuri office on September 19, demanding his resignation. Kapoor said if Kumar did not resign and the AAP took no action, the BJP would hold a protest outside the AAP office on Ferozeshah Road on September 20.

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The BJP also said a resolution had been submitted by the Safai Karamchari Union to the Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) chairman and the Shahdara South Zone chairman in connection with the allegations against Kumar.

A separate resolution moved by councillor Priyanka Gautam and seconded by councillor Alka Raghav in the Shahdara South Ward Committee sought Kumar’s expulsion, alleging that he had harassed and exploited the MCD sanitation worker.

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Kapoor said the AAP leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bhardwaj, should clarify its position on the allegations and explain why action had not been taken against Kumar.

The BJP said it would continue to raise the issue and demand justice for the deceased worker’s family, while calling for a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

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