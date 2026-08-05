DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Sanskrit varsity to open centre in Thailand

Sanskrit varsity to open centre in Thailand

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

In a major push to take India’s ancient knowledge traditions beyond its borders, the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) will open a Foreign Study Centre at Thailand’s Silpakorn University. The two institutions signed an MoU in Bangkok on Monday to expand academic collaboration in Sanskrit, Pali, Hindi and the Indian Knowledge System.

Advertisement

The agreement, signed at Silpakorn University’s Wang Tha Phra Campus in Bangkok and witnessed by Indian Ambassador to Thailand Puneet Agrawal, is expected to create a new academic hub for Sanskrit and Indian knowledge traditions in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Under the MoU, the existing Sanskrit Studies Centre at Silpakorn University will be upgraded into a Foreign Study Centre of the Central Sanskrit University. The centre was originally established during the tenure of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Advertisement

The partnership will bring the two universities together for faculty and student exchanges, joint teaching and research.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts