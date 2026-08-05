Sanskrit varsity to open centre in Thailand

In a major push to take India’s ancient knowledge traditions beyond its borders, the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) will open a Foreign Study Centre at Thailand’s Silpakorn University. The two institutions signed an MoU in Bangkok on Monday to expand academic collaboration in Sanskrit, Pali, Hindi and the Indian Knowledge System.

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The agreement, signed at Silpakorn University’s Wang Tha Phra Campus in Bangkok and witnessed by Indian Ambassador to Thailand Puneet Agrawal, is expected to create a new academic hub for Sanskrit and Indian knowledge traditions in Southeast Asia.

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Under the MoU, the existing Sanskrit Studies Centre at Silpakorn University will be upgraded into a Foreign Study Centre of the Central Sanskrit University. The centre was originally established during the tenure of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

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The partnership will bring the two universities together for faculty and student exchanges, joint teaching and research.