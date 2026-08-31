Delhi: Sanskrit’s living cultural legacy celebrated

Sanskrit chants resonated through the Vande Mataram auditorium at Delhi University’s Faculty of Arts on Sunday as the grand ‘Sanskrit Mahotsav-2026’ concluded, marking the culmination of Sanskrit Week with a celebration of Indian knowledge systems, cultural heritage and linguistic traditions.

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The event was jointly organised by the Delhi Sanskrit Academy, Government of Delhi and Sanskrit Bharti (Delhi Province).

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Jayprakash Gautam, All India Organisational Secretary of Sanskrit Bharti, was the keynote speaker, while Prof. Shrinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, presided over the event. Kaushal Kishore Tiwari and Dheeraj Kumar attended as special guests.

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Addressing the gathering, Gautam highlighted the continuing relevance of Sanskrit and said the language should not be viewed merely as a relic of the past. He called for greater public participation in promoting Sanskrit, linking its wider use with social and cultural transformation.

Prof Varkhedi emphasised the need to connect traditional Sanskrit knowledge with modern science and technology. He also announced a nationwide campaign under the banner “Mama Bhasha Sanskritam”, which aims to reach 10 crore citizens ahead of the census.

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The campaign will seek to highlight Sanskrit’s enduring presence and influence globally, including in regions such as Bali in Indonesia.