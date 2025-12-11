Sant Nirankari school celebrates 30 yrs of educational journey

The Sant Nirankari Public School in the Capital’s Avatar Enclave celebrated 30 years of its educational journey on Wednesday with an event attended by the Nirankari Mission’s spiritual head, Mata Sudiksha.

This event saw Nirankari Mission children showcase their skills, discipline and creativity through various artistic and cultural performances.

Addressing the gathering, Mata Sudiksha underlined the deeper purpose of learning. She said, “The purpose of education is not merely academic progress but personal enlightenment,” urging students to pursue knowledge that nurtures both intellect and character. The event concluded with appreciation for the school’s efforts in promoting all round growth and fostering an environment rooted in values, service and self-awareness.