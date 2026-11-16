Sarkari Humsafar to IIT-IIM Shaadi, life partner search gets job, degree filters

A matrimonial pamphlet being distributed outside the Central Government’s offices in Lutyens’ Delhi on October 28 advertised a service exclusively for government employees, reflecting a growing commercial segment in India’s online matchmaking industry where professional qualifications and educational backgrounds determine the pool of prospective partners.

The pamphlet, promoting SarkariHumsafar.com, was being distributed opposite Dak Bhavan around 1 pm to government employees stepping out for lunch. The website describes itself as a matrimonial platform for government servants and advertises employment verification, secure interactions and paid membership plans.

The incident was witnessed by a woman working with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, whose name has been changed to Kamakhya Shri. “We friends saw this and laughed because it was targeting such a specific consumer segment, government officials,” she said.

Sarkari Humsafar is among several platforms seeking to monetise professional and educational identities in matchmaking. Dedicated services already exist for doctors, engineers, IT professionals, teachers, chartered accountants and graduates of institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

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Filmmaker Karan Johar became the brand ambassador of IITIIMShaadi.comin March 2022. The platform targets alumni of IITs, IIMs and other premier educational institutions. The association was renewed for a third term in March 2025. The company claimed its membership had crossed four lakhs.

The specialised segment also includes DoctorsMatrimony and TechieMatrimony, operated under Matrimony.com’s portfolio, alongside DefenceMatrimony and IIM/IIT Matrimony. Other niche platforms include ProMatrimony, which caters to nine professional categories, including doctors, engineers, architects, chartered accountants, company secretaries, legal professionals and MBA graduates. KV Matrimonial targets Kendriya Vidyalaya employees and other government staff. Doctors Matrimony has crossed five lakh downloads on Google Play, while IIM IIT Matrimony has crossed one lakh.

Sarkari Humsafar is operated by Delhi-based Ramisht Kripa Private Limited, incorporated on June 22, 2026, according to company records, accessed by The Tribune. The platform advertises paid memberships, with plans ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 499.