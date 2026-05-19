Satish Upadhyay named VC of Delhi Water Board

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday nominated Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Water Board, while Nangloi Jat MLA Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ghonda MLA Ajay Kumar Mahawar were appointed members of the Board.

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The nominations were announced through an order issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

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Speaking on the appointments, Gupta said institutions responsible for managing water resources must function with “accountability and public purpose”.

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He expressed confidence that the newly nominated representatives would contribute towards strengthening the functioning of the Delhi Water Board and improving responsiveness to public concerns.